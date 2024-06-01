Osage Beach Fire Says Holiday Weekend Was “Record Breaking” In Calls For Service

The numbers continue to come in and, unfortunately, it was a record-breaking Memorial Day weekend for the Osage Beach Fire District.

Chief Paul Berardi says his crews ran a combined 47 incidents from Friday through Monday eclipsing the 2022 record of 44 calls.

The calls included multiple water-related emergencies and medical incidents with seven calls received on Friday, 19 on Saturday, 11 on Sunday and 10 on Monday.

Berardi also says the record number of calls over the holiday weekend has contributed to an already increased call load for the year compared to last year at the same time.