Two Climax Springs Residents Arrested after Foot Pursuit and Interfering with HP Trooper

An encounter with the highway patrol early this past Friday evening lands two residents from Climax Springs into the Camden County Jail.

Probable cause statements filed by the highway patrol say that the trooper was conducting an unrelated investigation when he observed 42-year-old Crystal Lewis and 59-year-old Lance Long standing on the side of the road and determined that Lewis had an outstanding warrant for her arrest.

When Lewis and Long were approached by the trooper, Lewis allegedly took off running while Long attempted twice to stop the trooper from chasing Lewis who jumped in the lake and tried to hide under a boat dock.

Camden County deputies also responded and took Long into custody from his residence and helped the highway patrol trooper grab Lewis.

Lewis was being held without bond on a charge of resisting arrest while Long was being held on a $50,000 bond for misdemeanor charges of assault-special victim and hindering prosecution.