Osage Beach Police Make Unexpected Discovery During a Shots Fired Investigation

Nine arrests are being reported for the week ending this past Sunday for Osage Beach police.

Lieutenant Michael O’Day says four people were taken in for possession of a controlled substance, two people for driving suspended, one for resisting or interfering with an arrest and one on a warrant out of Franklin County for not showing up to court for a stop sign violation.

One other, 33-year-old Israel Jaramillo of Osage Beach, was arrested for unlawful use of a weapon while intoxicated and armed criminal action.

It’s alleged in the probable cause statement when officers showed up that Jaramillo went into a bathroom, pulled his pants down and sat on the toilet in an effort to hide a chambered 9-millimeter which was found in the toilet. He also faces a federal violation and is being held without bond in the Camden County Jail.