Two Dates Announced For CCRC Debates

The Camden County Republican Club has announced two dates for Primary Election candidate debates.

The first, on Wednesday June 10th, will feature Jim Pasley and Matt Burns as moderators with Donnie Snelling and Drew Woolfolk going head-to-head in the Recorder’s race; Kris Franklin, Jimmy Laughlin and Madeline Kincaid running in the Auditor’s race; and Kathy Campbell, Nick Sherrill, Bill Walker, Nathan Patton, Don Barrett and Christina Hankinson running for Presiding Commissioner.

The second debate night, Thursday the 11th, will feature Matt Burns and Dave Maupin as moderators to oversee discussion between Teresa Murray and Lincoln McGuire who are running for Collector; Rowland Todd and Kit Roupe running for County Clerk; and Lynne Brand and Richelle Grosvenor running for Prosecutor.

Both nights, from 5:30-8:30, will take place at the Seven Springs Winery with RSVP’s to attend due by the end of this weekend coming up.