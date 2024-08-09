Residents Help Contain Apartment Fire in Osage Beach

Quick actions of some residents at an apartment complex are being credited for keeping damage from being much worse after a reported fire in Osage Beach.

Chief Paul Berardi says crews from several districts were initially toned out around 4:00 Thursday afternoon to the Osage Ridge Apartments and, upon arrival, found light smoke coming from the building.

Entry was made and a stove top fire was discovered. Prior to arrival, however, the resident and family members used multiple fire extinguishers to contain the fire before fire personnel used a water can to take care of the rest.

The involved unit sustained moderate fire and significant smoke damage while an upstairs unit received smoke damage. The cause is believed to be accidental when a combustible material was too close to a hot appliance.

There were no civilian or firefighter injuries.