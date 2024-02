Two people are injured, one seriously, in an ATV accident on private property in Iberia.

The highway patrol report says it happened Sunday afternoon when a passenger grabbed the ATV’s throttle causing the ATV struck a fence ejecting both of the occupants.

A 6-year-old boy from Lake Ozark suffered moderate injuries while the driver, 20-year-old Trytten Whittle of Iberia, was seriously hurt.

Both were taken to Lake Regional.

Whittle was then flown to University Hospital.