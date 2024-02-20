Mid-County Fire District and Ambulance Personnel Assist Injured Bald Eagle

An injured bald eagle discovered in the Camdenton area has been taken to Columbia for care.

Mid-County Fire Chief Scott Frandsen says personnel responded Monday morning to assist a helicopter landing and the loading of a patient from an ambulance on the scene.

After the helicopter took off to transport the patient, the ambulance crew and Mid-County personnel went back to a ditchline where the ambulance had first spotted the injured eagle and took it back to the firehouse where agents from the Missouri Department of Conservation took it into custody for transport to Columbia

No other information on the condition of the bald eagle was released.