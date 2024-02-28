fbpx

Two Injured In Miller County Car Crash

Two people are injured in a two-vehicle accident shortly before 5:00 Tuesday afternoon on Business-54 at North East View Drive near Eldon in Miller County.

The highway patrol report indicates that it happened when75-year-old Martin White, of Richland, hit 23-year-old Kyle Graham, of Dixon, from behind.

Graham was uninjured.

White suffered moderate injuries while his passenger, 79-year-old Georgia White also from Richland, suffered minor injuries.

They were both wearing seat belts at the time and were taken for treatment at Lake Regional.

Reporter Mike Anthony