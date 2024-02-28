fbpx

LT Governor Kehoe Officially Joins Race For Governor

It doesn’t really come as much of a surprise but Missouri Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe has higher aspirations in mind.

Kehoe was to officially file, Tuesday, to run for the office of governor.

A native St. Louisan, Kehoe first stepped into the position of Lieutenant Governor in June-2018 when he was appointed by Governor Mike Parson, and then was elected to the position for a full term in November-2020.

Voters in Missouri will head to the polls on November 5th of this year to choose a replacement for Mike Parson who is being term-limited.

Reporter Mike Anthony