Two Lake Residents Injured In Car Crash – One Now Faces DWI Charges

Two lake area residents are in a one-car accident shortly before 5:00 Tuesday afternoon on Lowell Williams Road, near Charlie Creek Road, in Camden County.

The highway patrol report indicates that it happened when the car driven by 26-year-old Matthew Martin, of Linn Creek, ran off the road.

Martin overcorrected sending the car back off the opposite side of the road striking several trees.

Martin suffered moderate injuries while his passenger, 26-year-old Conner White of Montreal, was seriously injured…neither had been wearing a seat belt.

They were both taken to Lake Regional Hospital. Martin is also expected to face a felony DWI charge resulting in serious injury along with other driving-related offenses.