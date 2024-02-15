fbpx

Osage Beach Police See Six Arrests Over The Past Week

Osage Beach police report six arrests for the week ending this past Sunday.

Included in the arrests, according to Lieutenant Michael O’Day, was 26-year-old Wesley Salamun from Lake Ozark on charges of delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, stealing and on a warrant out of O’Fallon.

Also facing drug charges are 32-year-old Brandon Mixon of Osage Beach and 64-year-old Lori Lanham from Lake Ozark.

Two others were arrested for driving-related offenses and one other for failing to appear in court.

For the week, there were 58 traffic stops initiated.

Reporter Mike Anthony