Two People Dead in Three-Vehicle Accident in Morgan County

Two people are dead and a third person is seriously hurt following a three-vehicle Tuesday morning on U-S-50 near Old U-S-50 in Morgan County.

The highway patrol says an eastbound car driven by an 18-year-old man from Sedalia struck the back of another eastbound driven by a 48-year-old woman from Cole Camp pushing her across the centerline where her car struck a westbound car, head on, driven by a 38-year-old man from Russellville.

The woman from Cole Camp was seriously hurt while her passenger, a 45-year-old man from Versailles, was flown to University Hospital where he died. The man from Russellville also died…he was pronounced dead on the scene. None of the injured were wearing seat belts at the time.

The 18-year-old was uninjured.