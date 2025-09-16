Gravois Mills Man Arrested for Allegedly Threatening Morgan County Prosecuting Attorney

A 49-year-old Gravois Mills man is being held in the Morgan County Jail after allegedly making what was perceived as an online threat toward the prosecuting attorney.

The probable cause statement indicates that the post appeared on a social media group’s page discussing the Charlie Kirk murder with Mark Ream posting a comment saying “what if it was Dustin Dunklee” who Ream also blamed for his daughter being taken away under what he called false pretenses. The post by Ream went on to say that he has his own agenda to conquer and worry about.

Ream, who claimed to be drunk and not thinking about his wording, arrested over the weekend. He’s formally charged with tampering with a judicial officer. Bond was set at $150,000.