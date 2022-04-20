News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Two Sent To The Hospital Following Weekend Car Crash

ByReporter John Rogger

Apr 19, 2022 , ,

Two people were sent to the hospital follow a crash over the weekend on Highway 5.

According to the Highway Patrol, 77-year-old Ronald Driskel was attempting to leave his driveway when his Toyota pulled into the path of a Hyundai, driven by 80-year-old Dale Froling.

Investigators say Froling tried to stop to avoid a crash, but hit Driskel’s car anyway on the front driver’s side…causing both cars to slide off the roadway.

Froling and his wife Linda, received moderate injuries and were taken to Lake Regional for treatment.

