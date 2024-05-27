Two Teenagers Injured After Turning a Waverunner into the Path of a Boat

Two 15-year-old girls are injured, one seriously, when they were riding a waverunner at the 2-mile marker of the Grand Glaize Arm and turned in front of a westbound boat.

The highway patrol says it happened around 12:30 Sunday afternoon.

Both of the girls were wearing lifejackets and were ejected from the waverunner. One suffered moderate injuries while the other suffered serious injuries. They were both taken to Lake Regional before the girl with serious injuries was flown to University Hospital.

There were no injuries to anybody on the boat.