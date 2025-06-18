United Way Community Support Grants Handed Out to Four Lake Area Causes

Giving back and investing in the local community…a theme on Wednesday with the United Way presenting a combined total of $50,000 to four different causes.

United Way of Central Missouri President Lee Knernschield says the community support grants are handed out when fundraising campaign goals are exceeded throughout the year.

NEWS-06-19-2025 UNITED WAY CONTRIBUTES

On the receiving ends of the support grants awarded in the presentation at the Tri-County YMCA were:

–$10,000 to Citizens Against Domestic Violence;

–$10,000 to Gateway Industries of Eldon;

–$10,000 to Lake Area Industries;

–and $20,000 to the Tri-County-Y.

All totaled, the United Way handed out just under $330,000 to 34 non-profits from around central Missouri.