76-Year-Old Eldon Man Injured in Motorcycle Accident

A three-vehicle accident on U.S. 54 just west of the Route-FF Connector in Miller County sends one person to the hospital.

The highway patrol says it happened around 4:30 Thursday afternoon when a dump truck driven by a 47-year-old woman from Jefferson City merged into the path of a three-wheel motorcycle driven by a 76-year-old man from Eldon.

The man tried to avoud the dump truck striking a car driven by a 21-year-old from Jefferson City before crossing back over, striking the dump truck and then overturning.

The only injury was to the 76-year-old who was wearing a helmet. He escaped with moderate injuries and was taken to St. Mary’s.