UPDATE-2: Flock Cameras Help Track Down Suspects in Theft from Osage Beach ATM

Two Flock cameras are being credited for the tracking down of four suspects now in custody in connection to a theft from an Osage Beach ATM.

Lieutenant Michael O’Day says the first license plate reader picked up the S-U-V with Minnesota plates rented by a Missouri City, Texas, woman traveling through the Eldon area toward Osage Beach shortly before the theft.

A second plate reader near Pryor, Oklahoma, identified the same vehicle which fled officers during an attempted stop. Once stopped in/or near Durant, Oklahoma, more than $47,000 cash was discovered…$11,440 of it from Oak Star Bank in Osage Beach.

Four subjects were taken into custody and are identified: as 24-year-olds Tyrese Holloway and Augustus Sherman from Houston, Texas, 24-year-old Mylek Freemen from Missouri City, Texas, and 26-year-old Christopher Delasbour also from Missouri City, Texas.

Probable cause statements have been filed in Camden County with all four of the suspects being charged with stealing over $750.00 and stealing a motor vehicle with no bond

The investigation continues with more updates expected to be announced by Osage Beach police.