More Thefts from ATM’s Being Reported in Central Missouri

Police in Sedalia, in Pettis County, are also investigating a theft from a bank ATM.

The press release issued indicates that at least three Hispanic individuals were able to manipulate the unidentified bank’s ATM this past Saturday, the 25th, before getting away in a 2002 Mercury Villager minivan with a temporary Georgia license plate. The same vehicle was last seen in Denver on Tuesday of this week.

Other thefts from ATM’s were also reported this past week from a bank in Lohman, in Cole County, and then the ATM that was hit during the early-morning hours on Wednesday at Oak Star Bank in Osage Beach.

As of Thursday, at least four people have been arrested in connection to the theft in Osage Beach.