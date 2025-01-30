fbpx

More Thefts from ATM’s Being Reported in Central Missouri

Police in Sedalia, in Pettis County, are also investigating a theft from a bank ATM.

The press release issued indicates that at least three Hispanic individuals were able to manipulate the unidentified bank’s ATM this past Saturday, the 25th, before getting away in a 2002 Mercury Villager minivan with a temporary Georgia license plate. The same vehicle was last seen in Denver on Tuesday of this week.

Other thefts from ATM’s were also reported this past week from a bank in Lohman, in Cole County, and then the ATM that was hit during the early-morning hours on Wednesday at Oak Star Bank in Osage Beach.

As of Thursday, at least four people have been arrested in connection to the theft in Osage Beach.

 

Reporter Mike Anthony