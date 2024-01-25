UPDATE: Pedestrian Killed on Grand Glaize Bridge Identified

The identity of the pedestrian killed Wednesday afternoon on the eastbound Grand Glaize Bridge in Osage Beach has now been released.

Lieutenant Michael O’Day says 30-year-old Zachariah Breeden was the pedestrian who was trying to get into another vehicle which stopped on the bridge with hazards activated to pick him up.

A second vehicle driven by an Osage Beach woman swerved to try avoiding the stopped vehicle hitting it and Breeden who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, a passenger and three children in the stopped vehicle along with the driver of the second vehicle were checked by EMT’s at the scene and refused transport.

Several agencies assisted at the scene including Osage Beach Ambulance, Osage Beach Fire, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Lake Ozark Fire, Mercy Ambulance, and the Camden County Sheriff’s Department.