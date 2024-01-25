fbpx

FEMA Offering Over $300 Million In A Firefighter Grant Program Starting This March

Local and regional firefighting efforts could soon be on the receiving ends of some much-needed assistance being made available by the federal government.

Specifically, the Federal Emergency Management agency, or FEMA, has announced that $324-million will be handed out nationwide as part of the Fiscal-2023 Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program.

Grants from the program can be earmarked to a variety of needs including equipment, training, research and outreach.

The grant application period opens next Monday, the 29th.

