Vehicle Versus Pedestrian Accident Seriously Injures Two in Camden County

Two people are seriously hurt in a vehicle-versus-pedestrian accident on Ohana Drive near the community pool in Camden County.

The highway patrol says it happened shortly after 3:15 Tuesday afternoon when an S-U-V driven by a 48-year-old woman from Little Rock, Arkansas, was shifted into drive instead of reverse hitting the two pedestrians.

The pedestrians were identified as a 45-year-old man from Camdenton and a 49-year-old man from Ulman. The man from Camdenton was flown to University Hospital while the man from Ulman was taken to Lake Regional Hospital.