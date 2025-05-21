fbpx

Wed. May 21st, 2025

 

Vehicle Versus Pedestrian Accident Seriously Injures Two in Camden County

All News RSS Feed Top Stories Wednesday, May 21st, 2025

Two people are seriously hurt in a vehicle-versus-pedestrian accident on Ohana Drive near the community pool in Camden County.

The highway patrol says it happened shortly after 3:15 Tuesday afternoon when an S-U-V driven by a 48-year-old woman from Little Rock, Arkansas, was shifted into drive instead of reverse hitting the two pedestrians.

The pedestrians were identified as a 45-year-old man from Camdenton and a 49-year-old man from Ulman. The man from Camdenton was flown to University Hospital while the man from Ulman was taken to Lake Regional Hospital.

All News RSS Feed Top Stories Wednesday, May 21st, 2025

Reporter Mike Anthony