Mexican National Pleads Guilty to Reentering U.S. Following Deportation

A Mexican national faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000 after illegally reentering the United States after having been previously deported following a 2007 conviction in Johnson County, Kansas, for Aggravated Indecent Liberties with a Child Under 14.

42-year-old Marcos Martinez-Jimenez was picked up in February in Kansas City following a traffic stop and entered a guilty plea this week before U.S. District Judge Greg Kays to one count of unlawfully returning to the U.S.

Martinez-Jimenez will remain in custody pending his sentencing hearing…the date for which has not been announced.