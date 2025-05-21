fbpx

Wed. May 21st, 2025

 

Mexican National Pleads Guilty to Reentering U.S. Following Deportation

All News RSS Feed COVID 19 Front Page News Wednesday, May 21st, 2025

A Mexican national faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000 after illegally reentering the United States after having been previously deported following a 2007 conviction in Johnson County, Kansas, for Aggravated Indecent Liberties with a Child Under 14.

 

42-year-old Marcos Martinez-Jimenez was picked up in February in Kansas City following a traffic stop and entered a guilty plea this week before U.S. District Judge Greg Kays to one count of unlawfully returning to the U.S.

 

Martinez-Jimenez will remain in custody pending his sentencing hearing…the date for which has not been announced.

All News RSS Feed COVID 19 Front Page News Wednesday, May 21st, 2025

Reporter Mike Anthony