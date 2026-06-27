Vendor Applications Open For Versailles Old Tyme Apple Festival

The vendor application period for this year’s Olde Tyme Apple Festival in Versailles is now officially open.

The chamber says vendors of all types…food truck operators, collectible dealers, artisans and craftsmen along with specialty vendors just to name a few…are wanted for the 47th annual event which is n the calendar for October 3rd and 4th.

Tens of thousands are expected to converge on Versailles for the Apple Fest.

The deadline to submit a vendor application and all required registration fees is September 10th.

More information or to request a vendor application are available by contacting the chamber (573-378-4401) or by finding it on the chamber’s website (www.versailleschamber.com).