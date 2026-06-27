15% Of Missouri Businesses Report Using AI, Less Than The Rest Of The Country

With more businesses turning to the use of A-I for various functions, how does the State of Missouri compare with the rest of the nation…?

According to the U.S. Census Bureau’s Business Trends and Outlook Survey, 15.6 percent of businesses in Missouri reported using A-I in any of their functions.

The number compares to 20.6 percent of businesses across the country.

The Business Trends and Outlook Survey started compiling A-I information from Missouri businesses in late 2025.

The survey includes sampling companies about their current performance, changes in revenue, employment, hours worked, location operation status, demand and prices.