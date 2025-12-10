Versailles High Students To Expect Traffic Woes For Next Few Weeks

Heads up for those in the Morgan County R-2 School District.

Officials with MODOT say Westview Drive, along Highway 5 near B&W Graphics, will be closed starting today (Wednesday) in order for crews to finish work near the roundabout.

Traffic for both the Elementary & Middle School will remain the same, but High School parents will need to use the open part of Westview Drive near the Outdoor Addiction parking lot off of West Newton Street, or the main entrance near McDonald’s.

All bus traffic will enter and exit utilizing the entrance by McDonald’s as well

The closures are expected to last through the next few weeks.