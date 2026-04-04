Versailles Man Charged with Multiple Counts of Statutory Rape or Attempted Statutory Rape and Incest

A 37-year-old man from Versailles faces four counts each of statutory rape or attempted statutory rape with a victim under the age of 14 and incest.

James Wade Bruner was arrested on the charges after a hotline report was made by a mental health provider to the Children’s Division of Social Services.

The probable cause statement alleges that Bruner denied being sexually involved since December of last year with the two juveniles.

Bruner is being held on a $100,000 bond in the Morgan County Jail with added conditions of GPS monitoring and no contact with the victims should he be able to bond out.