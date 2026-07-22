Versailles Woman Charged with Unlawful Possession of a Firearm and Resisting Arrest

A 38-year-old Versailles woman with a history in the courtroom and on probation for Domestic Assault, finds herself in more trouble after being charged in Morgan County with Unlawful Possession of a Firearm and Resisting Arrest for a Felony.

The probable cause statement indicates that the Probation and Parole Office contacted the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office about alleged statements Angela Keefe made during a phone call to Burrell Health in Versailles.

Those statements included saying everyone in this state is sick and that she would blow the “blank” head off of someone at Walmart which she denied and instead said she would kick him in the genitals.

Keefe gave consent to the responding deputy to search the residence during which he discovered an accessible handgun which Keefe claimed was her brother’s.

While being detained for transport, Keefe also allegedly tried to kick the deputy in his testicles and threatened to bite him.

Keefe was booked into the Morgan County Jail with bond set at $75,000.