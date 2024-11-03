Veterans Seminar To Help With Claims & Appeals Processes To Be Held In KC This Week

Veterans and their families in need of a little assistance maneuvering through the claims and appeals processes for benefits are being encouraged to take part in a seminar coming up THIS week in Kansas City.

The seminar is being offered at no cost to attendees by the Disabled American Veterans group, a nonprofit charity.

D-A-V membership is not required but those who plan to attend should bring identification, their social security number and any other pertinent documentation regarding their military service.

The seminar will take place at the D-A-C Chapter-2 location and will run from 9-2.