Three Weekend Accidents Result In Injuries For A Few Lake Residents

Three lake area residents are injured over the weekend in separate traffic accidents.

Two of them occurred when the vehicles they were driving ran off the roadway and struck a tree.

The highway patrol says of those two, the first happened on a private drive near Frank Road in Miller County.

The 97-year-old man from Eldon was not wearing a seat belt and suffered moderate injuries.

The second accident happened on U.S. 50 at Syracuse Drive in Morgan County.

That driver, an 80-year-old man from Lake Ozark, was wearing a seat belt and suffered minor injuries.

Both of the men were taken to hospitals in Jefferson City.

The third one taking place outside the lake area, in Platte County, Missouri.

That’s where an Eldon man was seriously hurt in a one-vehicle accident on southbound I-29 at the 17.6 mile marker.

The highway patrol says the S-U-V driven by a 38-year-old woman, also from Eldon, ran off the road before traveling down and embankment striking several trees.

Seriously injured was the passenger, a 38-year-old from Eldon, who was taken to a North Kansas City Hospital.