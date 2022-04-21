News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Vienna Woman Arrested For Drugs After Traffic Stop

ByReporter John Rogger

Apr 21, 2022 , ,

A Vienna woman is now facing numerous drug charges following a traffic stop in Maries County.

According to the Maries County Sheriff’s office, one of their deputies saw a car commit a traffic violation along 8th street.

During the traffic stop, the officer was denied consent to search the vehicle driven by Laurie Pierce, so a K-9 unit was requested.

The K-9 alerted officers of the presence of narcotics and a probable cause search was granted, resulting in the discovery of a glass pipe that had a white & burnt residue on it, along with a small bag of a crystal substance suspected to be methamphetamine.

Pierce is being held at the county jail pending a warrant.

