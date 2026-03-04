Dr. Toby Arquette Announced As 19th President Of Columbia College

There’s been a changing of the guard for Columbia College of Missouri.

The Columbia College of Missouri Board of Trustees named Dr. Toby J. Arquette the institution’s 19th president. His first day leading the College will be March 1, 2026.

Arquette will succeed Dr. David Russell, who is retiring after an exemplary 50 years of public service in the military and higher education.

“Dr. Arquette brings an exciting, bold vision for the future of Columbia College,” said Anita Abbott Timmons ’58, Acting Chair of the Board of Trustees. “Throughout this process, I have been thoroughly impressed by his insights, leadership capabilities and dedication to helping our College thrive. I believe he is an aspirational leader who will build upon the foundation laid by President Russell to guide the institution into its strong next chapter.”

Arquette joins Columbia College from St. Ambrose University in Davenport, Iowa, where he serves as Vice President for Strategic Growth, Marketing and Digital Transformation. His responsibilities have included leading initiatives to increase revenue, expand visibility and enhance student experience. He spearheaded the development of AI innovation, modernization of enterprise systems, and the integration of data-driven technologies to support academic, operational and strategic growth goals.

Arquette’s educational background includes a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Wayne State University, a Master of Arts in Communication Studies from Baylor University, and a Ph.D. in Communication from Northwestern University.

“I am deeply honored and grateful to be entrusted with the privilege of serving Columbia College at such a meaningful moment in its history,” said Arquette. “As we approach our 175th anniversary in 2026, we have an opportunity to both celebrate a remarkable legacy and lean into the spirit of innovation that has defined this institution from the beginning. I am humbled by the trust the Board of Trustees has placed in me, and I look forward to listening, learning and working alongside everyone as we write the next chapter together.”

Arquette was selected from a field of more than 100 applicants vying to lead Columbia College into its 175th anniversary and beyond. A search committee composed of faculty, staff, students and Trustees interviewed nine of the most qualified candidates off campus in November, and four finalists visited main campus the first week of December to participate in stakeholders’ meetings.

“I am deeply grateful to the Search Committee for their tireless dedication and thoughtful deliberation throughout this rigorous and collaborative process,” said Dr. Michael Kateman, Trustee and Chair of the Presidential Search Committee. “Together, we identified a forward-thinking leader in Dr. Arquette, whose bold vision and proven ability to drive growth and build strong, trust-based relationships make him the ideal choice to lead Columbia College.”

Before St. Ambrose, Arquette worked for 15 years at Aurora University in Aurora, Illinois, including as a faculty leader, Chair of the Department of Communication, Director of the University Honors Program, and a Dean of both the Dunham School of Business and Public Policy and the College of Liberal Arts and Business.

“Dr. Arquette is a highly experienced academic leader whose background transitions well to Columbia College,” said Associate Professor Gina Singleton, who served on the Presidential Search Committee. “He is articulate and thoughtful, demonstrating strong communication skills that reflect his commitment to what he calls ‘radical transparency.’ Dr. Arquette will bring valuable experiences that serve our students, near and far.”

