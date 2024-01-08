Village Of Four Seasons Looking At License Plate Readers

The issue of license plate readers is not going away at Lake Of The Ozarks.

The Village of Four Seasons is hosting a meeting next Wednesday, January 10th.

Members of law enforcement and representatives from Motorola are set to discuss the possibility of installing three license plate readers in the Village.

Camden County had banned the use of license plate readers as of last month.

But there is some question if municipalities can choose to make their own rules for dealing with plate readers.

The meeting will be held at Village Hall on Cherokee Road in Lake Ozark next Wednesday starting at 5:30.