Chiefs Pull Off Win Against Chargers – Prepare To Take On Miami Dolphins

The regular season is complete as the Chiefs beat the LA Chargers yesterday 13-12.

They finished with a record of 11 and 6 and the playoff bracket is now set.

The Chiefs have the number 3 seed in the west.

They’re going to play the Miami Dolphins Saturday night at Arrowhead.

Here’s the catch.

The game will be televised on the Peacock streaming service.

Of course, you can also hear the game on 93.5 Rocks the Lake.

Other matchups in the AFC, 4 seed Houston against the 5 seed Cleveland Browns and the Buffalo Bills after beating the Dolphins last night.

They have the 2 seed and will play the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Ravens, the top seed in the AFC, in the NFC, San Fran, the top seed, Detroit takes on LA, the Cowboys and the Packers in a classic playoff rivalry game and the Tampa Bay Bucs will take on the Philadelphia Eagles.