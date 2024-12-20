Viper Communications, Inc., Appoints General Manager

Viper Communications, Incorporated, owners of News/Talk KRMS-AM 1150, FM 97.5 and 103.3, 93.5 Rocks, Classic Country 104.9, 98.7 the Cove and Broadcast TV Station channel 32 with 11 channels, has announced the appointment of Rob Farnam to the position of general manager.

Rob Farnam Celebrates 32 Years in Radio, TV, and Digital Broadcasting named the New general manager of KRMS radio and TV

Lake of the Ozarks – Viper Communications Inc, Owners of News/Talk KRMS AM 1150, FM 97.5 &103.3, 93.5 Rocks, Classic Country 104.9, 98.7 the Cove and Broadcast TV Station channel 32, with 11 channels, announced the appointment of Rob Farnam to the position of general manager beginning January 20th.

Rob Farnam marks a monumental 32 years of experience in radio, television, and digital media. Starting his career in 1993 at Q106.5 in st. Louis as a part-time air talent and assistant promotion director, Rob has become a renowned figure in the industry, working across multiple broadcast and media companies in several markets.

Throughout his distinguished career, Rob has made his mark with top companies including Emmis Communications, CBS Radio, Sinclair Broadcasting, and Nexstar Media. From 1996 to 2011, Rob served as the Promotion Director and Account Executive at Emmis Communications, overseeing a portfolio of legendary stations including KPNT 105.7 The Point, KSHE 95, FM Talk KFTK, Alice@104.1, Radio Now 104.1, and Kix 106.5. In 2002, he expanded his leadership roles, taking on the General Sales Manager position at Emmis Communication in Terre Haute, Indiana, for WTHI Hi 99 Country and WRVR The River classic rock.

Rob also held key positions in sales at CBS Radio and Sinclair Broadcasting, working with top stations such as KYKY, KEZK, KMOX, and KDNL ABC30. Most recently, Rob has served as Sales Manager at Nexstar Media, overseeing stations in Springfield, Missouri, including KOLR10 CBS, KRBK Fox 49, and KOZL.

Rob’s knowledge goes beyond just broadcast. He has extensive knowledge of the OTT/CTV platform, SEM/SEO and target display with retargeting.

In addition to his extensive career in broadcasting, Rob has deep ties to the Osage Beach area of the Lake of the Ozarks, where he spent his childhood weekends. “Growing up as a ‘lake rat’ in Osage Beach, I have fond memories of my dad and his friends drag boat racing down ‘Girl Scout’ Cove, and of spending time in the area’s iconic resorts that have remained largely unchanged for over 50 years,” Rob shared. He worked at Shooters 21, where he was the original DJ on weekends, and even participated as a safety boat for the original Shootout event.

Rob’s passion for the Lake of the Ozarks continues to this day, and he looks forward to making it his permanent home. His family includes a married daughter and grandson in Illinois, and a son living in St. Louis.

Quote from Dennis Klautzer and Ken Kuenzie, Owners of KRMS Radio and TV:

“We are thrilled to welcome Rob Farnam to the KRMS team as General Manager. Rob brings a wealth of industry knowledge and an unmatched understanding of the market. His proven track record in sales, marketing, and leadership will be invaluable as we help lake area businesses grow and strengthen local program appeal in the Lake of the Ozarks area. Rob’s deep-rooted connection to this community, along with his tireless energy, makes him the perfect fit for our team. We look forward to achieving new heights under his leadership.”

