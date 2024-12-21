15-Year-Old Arrested in Connection to Threat Against School of the Osage Middle School

The Osage Beach Police Department says there has now been an arrest in connection to Thursday’s threat made against the Osage Middle School.

Chief Todd Davis says, following a heavy response by law enforcement including Miller County and the highway patrol and the subsequent investigation, a 15-year-old was arrested on Friday.

The initial threat was reported to law enforcement around 3:12pm…some 15 minutes after the district says it received the phoned-in threat with the initial investigation determining there was no active threat.

During that time, the school resource officer and school officials were making sure the building was secured and delaying dismissal of the students until sufficient manpower arrived on the scene. All events on the campus were also cancelled for the night.