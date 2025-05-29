Virtual Public Hearing Schedule For Proposed Sunrise Beach Area Water Rate Increase

The Missouri Public Service Commission has announced a virtual local public hearing to receive customer comments in a request to raise water rates for a part of the lake area.

The rate increase request filed by Environmental Utilities, d/b/a the Golden Glade Water System in the area of Sunrise Beach in Camden County, is seeking a rate increase of $11,000 which would represent a change of about 75% in the Company’s annual water system operating revenues.

There are approximately 22 water customers affected by the requested rate increase.

The virtual public hearing by telephone or internet video Is set for Tuesday, July 8, starting at 6 p.m. Those wanting to participate should register with the P-S-C by the end of business on Monday, the 7th.