Mizzou Study Shows A Blood Pressure Drug Can Help Arteries Become More “Flexible” When Facing Obesitey

Researchers at the University of Missouri School of Medicine are exploring whether a common drug used to treat high blood pressure can help arteries become more flexible in patients with obesity providing more protection against cardiovascular disease.

A Phase II clinical study of 116 participants found that amiloride not only lowered blood pressure but also improved blood sugar levels and artery flexibility.

In the trial, potassium concentration increased, as was expected, and it’s possible it contributed to the reduction in blood pressure, blood sugar and arterial stiffness.

The data also suggests that arteries improved because of the drop in blood pressure and not because of any structural changes in the blood vessel walls.

Obesity is considered to be closely intertwined with high blood pressure and diabetes often putting patients at greater risks of heart disease.