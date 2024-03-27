Voters In Osage Beach To Decide Fate Of Collector’s Office

When voters in Osage Beach head to the polls next week, they will be deciding on the fates of two issues which deal with the collector’s office.

First, current collector Brad Smith appears on the ballot running unopposed for the next two-year term.

Second, voters will be deciding on Proposition-A which would eliminate the need for an elected collector by approving an ordinance putting the appointment of a collector up to the board of aldermen.

Current Alderman Justin Hoffman says Proposition-A appears on the ballot due to the city really outgrowing the need for an elected collector.

“Most of the functions have been divvied up amongst the other department heads…so at this point we just feel like…there’s not a whole lot of reason to have that as a position.”

The General Municipal Elections are set for next Tuesday, April 2nd.