A fugitive wanted on a felony charge from the State of Texas is taken into custody in Camden County.

45-year-old Troy Scott Kirby had been wanted in connection to an incident in Gregg County, Texas, in which he was charged in June-2023 with Tampering or Fabricating with Physical Evidence with Intent to Impair.

Pending extradition back to Texas, Kirby is being held without bond in the Camden County Jail.