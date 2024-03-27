Investigation Continues Following Death At Metal Shop In Lebanon

An investigation is underway following the death of an employee at Detroit Tool Metal Products in Lebanon.

Interim Chief Matthew Wright says emergency services were called to the business around 10:30 Tuesday morning after a report of an employee found on the floor with a large coil of metal on top of him.

The employee was identified as 49-year-old Jeremiah Beckley from Lebanon.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lebanon Fire and Mercy Ambulance also responded to the incident.

OSHA is expected to investigate the cause of the incident.

