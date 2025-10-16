Wallethub Ranks Missouri 29th In States Feeling The “Government Shutdown”

With the U.S. government experiencing its 23rd funding lapse since 1976 and its 11th actual shutdown, this time a partial one, the personal-finance company WalletHub has released its report on the States Most and Least Affected by the shutdown.

With the U.S. government experiencing its 23rd funding lapse since 1976 – and its 11th actual shutdown – this time a partial one, the personal-finance company WalletHub today released its report on the States Most & Least Affected by the 2025 Government Shutdown to add some hard data to all the rhetoric.

WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia in terms of five key metrics, ranging from each state’s share of federal jobs to federal contract dollars per capita to the share of families receiving food stamps.

States Most Affected by the Gov. Shutdown States Least Affected by the Gov. Shutdown 1. District of Columbia 42. Arkansas 2. Hawaii 43. North Dakota 3. New Mexico 44. Kansas 4. Alaska 45. New Jersey 5. Maryland 46. Wisconsin 6. Virginia 47. New Hampshire 7. West Virginia 48. Nebraska 8. Alabama 49. Indiana 9. Oklahoma 50. Iowa 10. Arizona 51. Minnesota

Key Stats

Red states are less affected by the government shutdown than Blue states, ranking 26.97 and 24.50, respectively, on average. (Lower rank = greater impact).

New Mexico has the highest share of families receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance , 20.33 percent. That’s 4.1 times higher than in Wyoming, the state with the lowest at 4.9 percent.

, 20.33 percent. That’s 4.1 times higher than in Wyoming, the state with the lowest at 4.9 percent. Wisconsin has the lowest share of federal jobs, at 1.07 percent. The average state has 2.4 times more federal jobs, at 2.62 percent.

