Osage Beach Looking Towards Brining Multi-Sport Venue To The City Tonight

Officials in Osage Beach are expected to take another step tonight to possibly bring a multi-sport venue to the city.

The board of aldermen is set to approve the second reading of an ordinance to release an amended amount of $58,000 for Victus Advisors L-L-C to conduct a feasibility study to determine if such a venue would be a good fit in the city.

The board is also expected to consider three ordinances dealing with change orders and budget amendments to cover improvements along Osage Beach Road.

The board of aldermen meeting, later today in city hall, will begin at 5:30.

Reporter Mike Anthony