Wallethub Says Missouri Falls In The Middle When It Comes To Gambling Addictions

With the possibility of voters deciding on whether another casino license should be issued…or an Indian casino landing in the lake area…and the growing numbers of games of chance popping up in convenience stores…how addicted to gambling is the State of Missouri…?

According to the personal finance website WalletHub.com, Missouri is right in the middle across the country coming in at number-25.

WalletHub used a data set of 20 key metrics ranging from the presence of illegal gambling operations to lottery sales per capita to the share of adults with gambling disorders.

The gambling industry in the U.S. alone made a record $66.5-billion in revenue last year while consumers lost over $100-billion.

It’s probably not much of a surprise but, according to WalletHub, Nevada is the most gambling addicted state in the country.

Full report:

WalletHub today released its report on With the gambling industry bringing in a record $66.5 billion in revenue last year, the personal-finance websitetoday released its report on 2024’s Most Gambling-Addicted States , in order to highlight where this dangerous addiction is most prevalent. WalletHub compared the 50 states across 20 key metrics. The data set ranges from the presence of illegal gambling operations to lottery sales per capita to the share of adults with gambling disorders.

Most Gambling-Addicted States Least Gambling-Addicted States 1. Nevada 41. Georgia 2. South Dakota 42. Kansas 3. Montana 43. Connecticut 4. Louisiana 44. Hawaii 5. Pennsylvania 45. Wisconsin 6. Oklahoma 46. Maine 7. Mississippi 47. Nebraska 8. West Virginia 48. Vermont 9. Oregon 49. Alaska 10. New Jersey 50. Utah

To view the full report and your state’s rank, please visit:

https://wallethub.com/edu/states-most-addicted-to-gambling/20846