Wallethub Says Missouri Falls In The Middle When It Comes To Gambling Addictions

With the possibility of voters deciding on whether another casino license should be issued…or an Indian casino landing in the lake area…and the growing numbers of games of chance popping up in convenience stores…how addicted to gambling is the State of Missouri…?
According to the personal finance website WalletHub.com, Missouri is right in the middle across the country coming in at number-25.
WalletHub used a data set of 20 key metrics ranging from the presence of illegal gambling operations to lottery sales per capita to the share of adults with gambling disorders.
The gambling industry in the U.S. alone made a record $66.5-billion in revenue last year while consumers lost over $100-billion.
It’s probably not much of a surprise but, according to WalletHub, Nevada is the most gambling addicted state in the country.
|Most Gambling-Addicted States
|Least Gambling-Addicted States
|1. Nevada
|41. Georgia
|2. South Dakota
|42. Kansas
|3. Montana
|43. Connecticut
|4. Louisiana
|44. Hawaii
|5. Pennsylvania
|45. Wisconsin
|6. Oklahoma
|46. Maine
|7. Mississippi
|47. Nebraska
|8. West Virginia
|48. Vermont
|9. Oregon
|49. Alaska
|10. New Jersey
|50. Utah
