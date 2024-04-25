Drug Bust Nets Two in Miller County

A drug bust in Iberia results in two people being taken into custody.

73-year-old Carl Howser, of Iberia, and 54-year-old Thomas Hock, of Eldon, are each charged with possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

It’s alleged that officers conducting a narcotics investigation discovered a smoking pipe and part of a metal spoon inside a sewing kit at the residence.

Both of the items field-tested for the presence of methamphetamine.

Howser and Hock were arrested and taken to the Miller County Jail. As of late Thursday morning, both were being held on $25,000 bonds.