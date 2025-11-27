Warning Of Weekend Sales Scams Issued Ahead Of Shopping Frenzy

With the busiest shopping weekend of the year just ahead, State Attorney General Catherine Hanaway is warning Missourians to be on the lookout for scams that are often reported during this time of the year.

Scams involving Black Friday and Cyber Monday typically surge with online sales, promotional emails and limited-time deals being used the most by the bad actors who take aim at shoppers with fake websites, phishing links and misleading advertisements.

Tips to avoid becoming a victim include reading the fine print carefully, avoid websites with odd spellings or hyphens that mimic legitimate retailers and the most obvious online deals that seem too good to be true.

If you suspect a scam or fraudulent charge, you should contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Hotline (800-392-8222) or file an online complaint (ago.mo.gov).