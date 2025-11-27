Benton County Sees Largest Deer Harvest For Entire Lake Region

The November portion of the firearms deer hunting season has come to an end with 158,712 deer harvested statewide. The Department of conservation says, of that total, more than 102,000 were antlered or button bucks.

In the lake area:

Benton County reported 1,195 antlered bucks, 219 button bucks and 902 does for a total harvest of 2,316;

In Morgan County, deer hunters took 1,025 antlered and 159 button bucks along with 695 does for a total of 1,879 for the season;

Camden County hunters harvested 1,079 antlered and 140 button bucks with 612 does for a total of 1,831;

And deer hunters in Miller County harvested 842 antlered and 123 button bucks to go along with 545 does for a total of 1,510.

Franklin County, once again, led the way for the season with a total harvest of 3,609.

See the full statewide report here: https://mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/species/deer/deer-reports/deer-harvest-summaries/deer-harvest-summary-2024-2025