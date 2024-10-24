Warsaw Man Charged with Sex Crimes, Making a Terrorist Threat

A 50-year-old man from Warsaw is being held on a half-million-dollar bond on charges of first-degree sodomy or attempted sodomy with a victim under the age of 12, incest and second-degree terrorist threat.

The probable cause statement filed in Benton County indicates that the sheriff’s office received a cyber tipline report alleging Lenard Allen had sexually assaulted the victim for a period of time possibly dating back to October-2021. The probable cause statement also alleges that Allen threatened to blow up a house after the victim was placed on a safety plan.

The Missouri Department of Family Services, the Children’s Division and the Child Advocacy Council were all involved in the investigation.

Allen is held in the Benton County Jail with his arraignment set for Monday.