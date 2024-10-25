fbpx

BREAKING: Highway Patrol Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Camdenton

Although not many details are available, an officer-involved shooting in Camdenton is under investigation by the highway patrol.

What is known is that Camdenton police responded to the residence on 3rd Street twice late last night and/or early this morning. It’s the same house where officers responded a few weeks ago after a report of an individual barricading himself inside.

This time, around 3:00 this morning (Fri, 10/25), Camden County also responded as backup with one of their deputies reportedly shooting the suspect who, at last check, was taken to a hospital in Columbia.

More details are expected to be released later today by the highway patrol. KRMS News will pass those details along at that time.

 

Reporter Mike Anthony