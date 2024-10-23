Two Springfield Residents Arrested After Altercation in Camden County

A Springfield man and woman face felony charges after a reported disturbance with up to 40-50 people involved just before 9:00 Tuesday night in the area of Westpark Drive in Camden County.

Reports indicate deputies were dispatched to the area after multiple 911 calls reported one person hit by a vehicle which had been driving erratically and another person getting pistol whipped in , what appears to be, a continuation of an earlier disturbance. The person hit by the vehicle was flown to University Hospital.

The two suspects, 36-year-old Chasimus Quinn and 34-year-old Ashley Coleman, were taken into custody and transported to the Camden County Jail.

Quinn is formally charged with first-degree assault, unlawful possession of a firearm and armed criminal action. He’s being held without bond. Coleman is formally charged with first-degree assault-serious physical injury and armed criminal action. Her bond information was unavailable late Wednesday afternoon.